Look: Eli Apple’s Tweet About Tyreek Hill Going Viral

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple didn’t have the biggest role in his team winning the AFC Championship Game today. But by the way he’s tweeting, you’d think he just won the game all by himself.

Taking to Twitter after the 27-24 overtime win, Apple started pounding his own chest over how he outmatched Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Though in fairness, it was an absolutely massive play.

The play in question was that fateful final play of the first half, where Hill was tackled by Apple short of the goaline as time expired. That wound up deciding the game all things considered – and Apple knows it.

“He’s a baby!” Apple tweeted, tagging Hill in his tweet. That tweet is quickly going viral with over 2,800 likes and 2,000 retweets.

Eli Apple could have been the hero in overtime. On Patrick Mahomes’ first pass of overtime, he threw it right into Apple’s hands, but he dropped it.

Vonn Bell wound up getting the game-saving interception on the next play, and an Evan McPherson field goal sent the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988.

Apple finished the game with seven tackles but was repeatedly burned in coverage. He’s going to need to play a lot better if he wants to win a ring.

Should Eli Apple be talking as much smack as he’s been talking today? Did he earn the right to?