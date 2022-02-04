Look: Here’s The Largest Bet On The Super Bowl So Far

We’re nine days away from Super Bowl LVI and the bets are pouring in. But one Super Bowl bet is officially the biggest of them all so far.

According to David Payne Purdum of ESPN Chalk, businessman Jim McIngvale, aka “Mattress Mack,” currently has the largest bet. Mattress Mack put down a $4.5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals moneyline at +170 odds.

But it wasn’t an easy feat for the Texas-based businessman to put down that money. Mack said that he had to leave Texas (where sports betting is illegal) and cross the border into Louisiana (where it is legal) first.

One in Louisiana, Mack couldn’t even place the entire bet in one fell swoop. He apparently had to go on his betting app and place over 20 wagers of $20,000 in order to make it happen.

A win would net Mack a crisp $7.7 million.

Largest Super Bowl bet so far reported by @CaesarsSports: $4.5 million money-line on Bengals +170 from @MattressMack. Bet would net $7.7 million. Mack said he drove across the Texas border into Louisiana, pulled into a gas station and placed "like 20 $20,000 bets" on the Bengals — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) February 4, 2022

There are reports that upwards of $6 billion will be bet on Super Bowl LVI with over 23 million Americans putting money on the outcome. But only a handful of those millions of bettors can put as much money as Mattress Mack has.

This might be one of the hardest Super Bowls in recent memory to predict. It features two quarterbacks who had never even been to the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl, before this year.

A lot of people are going to lose betting the moneyline in this one. But as long as it gives us a great Super Bowl, it’ll probably be worth it.

Just don’t go betting money you don’t have.