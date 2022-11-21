Look: Hot Mic Captures 3-Word Celebration From Joe Burrow

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Joe Burrow was a little bit fired up during the Cincinnati Bengals' win in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

After Burrow tossed his fourth touchdown of the afternoon--and third to running back Samaje Perine--the franchise QB was caught celebrating with his teammates on a hot mic.

"Let's f-----g go!" Burrow could be heard shouting.

Burrow's show of emotion was a welcome one for Bengals fans as the team won its second game in a row to move to 6-4 on the season.

"The "Let's (bleeping) go" statement on the hot mic is profane poetry by Joe Burrow," tweeted FOX 19's Jeremy Rauch. "The #Bengals needed to open the second half of the season with this kind of a win. And, what a second half tonight from Joe Burrow to help this team (bleeping) go where they hope to."

Burrow finished the day with 355 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

With the victory, the Bengals stayed one game behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North.