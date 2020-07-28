Look: Joe Burrow Already Training With New Bengals Teammates

Joe Burrow is already working with his new Bengals teammates ahead of the 2020 season.

Cincinnati has massive expectations for the former LSU quarterback. Burrow had a historic senior year, throwing for 5,671 yards and a staggering 60 touchdowns compared to just six picks. Some consider his 2019 season to be the best individual season by a quarterback in college football history.

It’s easy to see why the Bengals drafted the LSU quarterback first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But it’s no guarantee Burrow will turn out the way the Bengals are hoping. The 2019 Heisman winner is out to prove his believers right this upcoming season.

Burrow is already working out with Bengals teammates – including D.J. Reeder, Sam Hubbard, Von Vell and Drew Sample – ahead of the Bengals’ training camp.

Bengals reporter Lindsay Patterson grabbed a screenshot of Burrow’s latest training session, as seen below.

Joe Burrow getting work in with Drew Sample, Sam Hubbard, DJ Reader and Vonn Bell with trainer Patrick Coyne via his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/PtumVmYCOx — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) July 27, 2020

If Joe Burrow can quickly develop chemistry with teammates, the Bengals could pull off a few surprises this season. But Cincinnati’s roster as a whole still seems years away from being a playoff contender.

Luckily, Burrow will have a star wideout to throw to in 2020. A.J. Green is still one of the best receivers in the NFL, but hasn’t had the time to shine due to the Bengals’ shaky play at quarterback.

If Cincinnati can provide Burrow adequate protection in the passing game, the rookie quarterback will put up some big rookie numbers this season.