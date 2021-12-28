Look: Joe Burrow Gave His Linemen A Special Christmas Gift

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow bought his linemen some sweet gifts for Christmas.

Burrow spoke last week about how he had something good for his line and he made sure to deliver. He bought each member of the offensive line custom G-Shock watches that are covered in diamonds.

He had 13 total watches made as all of the starters and backups got one. Even Lamont Gaillard on the practice squad received one from Burrow.

Burrow’s line has been able to keep him healthy this season after he blew out his knee last year. Him being healthy changes everything for the Bengals as they are now in control of the AFC North.

It’s been an outstanding sophomore campaign for Burrow. He has 4,165 yards passing with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games.

He’s also fresh off his best individual performance of the season thus far. On Sunday against the Ravens, Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns as the Bengals won 41-21.

His line will look to continue to protect him on Jan. 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.