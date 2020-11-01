Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Reacts To Today’s Huge Win

Joe Burrow got the second (and biggest) win of his young NFL career on Sunday afternoon.

The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday. Cincinnati topped Tennessee, 31-20, to improve to 2-5-1 on the season. Mike Vrabel’s Titans, meanwhile, dropped to 5-2 on the year.

Burrow had a solid but not spectacular game stats-wise, throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns. While the stats didn’t jump off the page, Burrow had arguably the most-impressive performance of his young career. He led his team to a huge win over an AFC contender, taking care of the football and making the big plays when needed.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was a very happy man post-game.

“To say that anyone is shocked, it would be untrue. The guys know we’ve been capable of this all along,” the Bengals’ head coach said.

Burrow, meanwhile, was able to secure the win in front of some friends and family. Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia, shared a cool postgame message on her Instagram Story.

“Love!!!!!!” she wrote, tagging Burrow as he ran off the field to cheers from the stands.

Burrow did a lot of winning at the college level, but it’s much harder in the NFL. So far, the Bengals quarterback is proving to be up for the challenge. The Bengals have just two wins on the year, but Cincinnati is clearly building for the future.

They have a great one to build around in Joe Burrow.