Look: Joe Burrow, Girlfriend Vacation Photos Are Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the stands after the team photo is taken at UCLA's Drake Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With training camp just two weeks away, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is spending his time off with his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.

Burrow and Holzmacher have been dating since 2017. They first met at Ohio State.

Even through Burrow's transfer to LSU and move to Cincinnati, Holzmacher has stayed right by his side. Now, they're enjoying the offseason before the star quarterback gets ready for Year 3 in the NFL.

Earlier this week, Holzmacher posted a photo of them getting cozy by the ocean.

Burrow and Holzmacher recently went to Nevada to watch UFC 276. The happy couple shared photos from their time at the event.

After a tough loss in the Super Bowl last season, Burrow is ready to lead the Bengals on a revenge tour.

"I'm not going to accept losing," Burrow said in May.

We'd imagine Holzmacher will be in Burrow's corner throughout the 2022 season.