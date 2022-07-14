Look: Joe Burrow, Girlfriend Vacation Photos Are Going Viral
With training camp just two weeks away, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is spending his time off with his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.
Burrow and Holzmacher have been dating since 2017. They first met at Ohio State.
Even through Burrow's transfer to LSU and move to Cincinnati, Holzmacher has stayed right by his side. Now, they're enjoying the offseason before the star quarterback gets ready for Year 3 in the NFL.
Earlier this week, Holzmacher posted a photo of them getting cozy by the ocean.
Burrow and Holzmacher recently went to Nevada to watch UFC 276. The happy couple shared photos from their time at the event.
After a tough loss in the Super Bowl last season, Burrow is ready to lead the Bengals on a revenge tour.
"I'm not going to accept losing," Burrow said in May.
We'd imagine Holzmacher will be in Burrow's corner throughout the 2022 season.