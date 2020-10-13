Look: Joe Burrow Has Landed A New Endorsement Deal

Joe Burrow is clearly enjoying the perks of being an NFL quarterback. On Tuesday, it was announced that he landed a new endorsement deal with an Ohio-based company.

ESPN reporter Ben Baby revealed that Burrow signed an endorsement deal with Lordstown Motors, an electric motor company.

The promotional art for Burrow’s deal includes a picture of him wearing a shirt that says “Work for it.” Additionally, the sign says “A real working Joe.”

It’s a clever idea from Lordstown Motors, and it certainly doesn’t hurt to land the No. 1 overall pick as the face of their company from a marketing perspective.

Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow is now a pitch man for Ohio-based Lordstown Motors, the electric motor company announced. Here's some of the promotional art. pic.twitter.com/OuoGOMNKQg — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 13, 2020

It’s highly unlikely this is the last endorsement deal that Burrow signs over the course of his rookie season.

While the Bengals’ record this year isn’t anything to brag about, it’s pretty evident that Burrow was the right draft choice. He’s been sensational thus far, throwing for 1,304 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The main issue for Burrow is that he doesn’t have a stout offensive line. This past weekend he was sacked seven times by the Baltimore Ravens’ defense.

Next up for Cincinnati is a showdown with Indianapolis. That could be a tough matchup for Burrow, especially since he’ll face a defensive line that is anchored by DeForest Buckner.