Look: Joe Burrow Makes Big Purchase With His Rookie Contract

Joe Burrow isn’t just flashy on the field, the LSU product has good fashion sense as well. This week, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback made the first big purchase with his rookie contract.

We’ve seen athletes use their rookie salary to buy expensive cars and houses, but Burrow decided to go a different route. The No. 1 pick from the 2020 NFL Draft purchased a gold necklace made by Houston jeweler Leo Frost.

Burrow’s necklace features an 8-carat white gold No. 9 pendant hanging from a shiny chain. Although there is no exact cost for the necklace, the estimated price estimates anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000.

This white gold necklace should go well with Burrow’s national championship ring that he earned by leading LSU to a huge win over Clemson.

You can see Burrow putting on the new necklace on for the first time here:

Here's Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow getting his new ice from Houston jeweler Leo Frost. (via IG/leofrost) pic.twitter.com/CiLKdwGloK — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 25, 2020

Burrow’s rookie season in Cincinnati could be pretty tough since he didn’t get a full offseason to work in Zac Taylor’s system. Minicamp and OTAs were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Fortunately for Burrow, the Bengals have a plethora of weapons on offense. The team has an impressive receiving corps that includes Tyler Boyd, A.J. Green, Tee Higgins and John Ross III.

The Bengals will kick off the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers. All eyes will be on Burrow’s right arm that day. For now, all eyes will be on his new necklace.