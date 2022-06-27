Look: Joe Burrow Makes Opinion On Abortion Ruling Very Clear

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the stands after the team photo is taken at UCLA's Drake Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This Monday afternoon, NFL quarterback Joe Burrow took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the Supreme Court ruling on abortion.

"I'm not pro-murdering babies," he said.

"I'm pro-Becky who found out at her 20 week anatomy scan that the infant she had been so excited to bring into this world had developed without life sustaining organs.

"I'm pro-Susan who was sexually assaulted on her way home from work, only to come to the horrific realization that her assailant planted his seed in her when she got a positive pregnancy test result a month later.

"I'm pro-Theresa who hemorrhaged due to a placental abruption, causing her parents, spouse, and children to have to make the impossible decision on whether to save her or her unborn child.

"I'm pro-little Cathy who had her innocence ripped away from her by someone she should have been able to trust and her 11 year old body isn't mature enough to bear the consequence of the betrayal."

The Supreme Court's ruling has given the power back to the states. State leaders and officials will now be able to decide on access to abortion.

Burrow, along with many other professional athletes, has made his stance on the matter clear.