Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a big off-season ahead of him.

The former LSU star is working his way back from a season-ending injury he suffered on Nov. 22. Burrow tore both his ACL and MCL and partial tears to his PCL and meniscus that day.

Burrow has a long road ahead, but he’s reportedly making solid progress so far. The Bengals quarterback seemed to confirm such progress in his latest Instagram post.

Burrow took to Instagram to post a two-word message on Monday: “Coming soon…” Take a look below.

The latest from Joe Burrow's Instagram: pic.twitter.com/WnLvDJP4jx — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 15, 2021

Bengals reporter Ben Bay also noted Joe Burrow is “supposed” to start running in mid-February. Burrow’s Instagram picture could give a hint that’s what he’s referring to.

Burrow was projected to start running in mid-February. Was the next big step in his rehab from his December knee surgery. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 15, 2021

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave a recent update on his quarterback, noting he’s doing “everything he can possibly do right now.”

“He’s been around quite a bit. He does everything he can possibly do right now. He’s adamant about that,” Taylor said per Jay Morrison of The Athletic. “The last I saw him was probably two weeks ago, and everything’s positive. He’s obviously very positive about it. Everything seems to be on pace. I’m very careful to make predictions, but everything has been positive so far.”

All reports indicate Burrow is making solid progress. His latest Instagram post seems to confirm such reports. If all goes according to plan, Burrow will be back under center for the Bengals in 2021.