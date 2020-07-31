Look: Joe Burrow Signs Rookie Contract With Bengals

Joe Burrow is officially a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie quarterback signed on the dotted line of his rookie contract earlier this week.

Per ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, Burrow agreed to a $36.1-million deal. The contract also comes with a massive $23.88-million signing bonus, which Burrow should receive within the next 15 days.

It’s safe to say Cincinnati is taking care of its rookie quarterback – for good reason, too. The former LSU QB was unstoppable during his senior season en route to leading the Tigers to a National Championship victory.

The Bengals are hoping Burrow can bring the championship success to Cincinnati in future years. First, the 2019 Heisman Winner is ready to get to work after signing his rookie contract. Burrow gave fans an inside look at his recent contract-signing via Instagram on Friday. Take a look below.

“I signed a paper today,” Burrow’s caption reads in relation to his new contract.

We’ve come to expect the sensational from Joe Burrow due to his historic senior season. The LSU QB threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns in 2019. The Bengals’ decision to select Burrow with their No. 1 overall pick was a no-brainer.

There are still concerns surrounding Cincinnati’s roster, though. The Bengals’ offensive line unit remains a work in progress. Burrow may have to absorb hits in the pocket more than he was used to at LSU.

Burrow and the Bengals begin their season on Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers.