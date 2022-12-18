Look: Joe Burrow Suffered Nasty Pinky Injury On Sunday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Something to keep an eye on in Tampa: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow apparently suffered an injury to the pinky on his throwing hand.

We're not sure how it happened, and it hasn't resulted in Burrow having to come out of the game, but the little digit on the former No. 1 pick's right hand is pretty gnarly looking.

Take a peek:

This is the second-straight year in which Burrow is dealing with a right pinky issue. Last year, he injured it in Week 13 and played through the discomfort to lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

“It doesn’t bother me throwing the football anymore,” Burrow said in a press conference leading up to Super Bowl LVI. “But I still notice it doing everyday things.”

Thus far this afternoon, Burrow is 5-of-7 passing for only 39 yards and an interception. The Bengals trail the Buccaneers 10-0 in the second quarter.

You can watch the game on CBS.