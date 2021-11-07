Look: Joe Burrow’s Embarrassing Tackle Attempt Goes Viral

On Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals hosted the Cleveland Browns in a pivotal AFC North showdown.

The opening drive for the Bengals couldn’t have gone much better. Joe Burrow and company drove right down the field and looked to be in great position to score the game’s first touchdown.

Instead, Burrow threw an interception that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown in the other direction. The former No. 1 overall pick attempted to make a tackle on Browns corner Denzel Ward, but it didn’t go very well.

Ward evaded Burrow easily, sending the quarterback sprawling to the ground.

Check it out.

Joe Burrow's tackle attempt 😬pic.twitter.com/liJAAC78Ax — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 7, 2021

Burrow is known for his ability to throw the football, not play defense. There have been countless times where quarterbacks injure themselves trying to go for a tackle.

Thankfully Burrow didn’t do that. On the very next drive, he and the Bengals responded with a long touchdown drive to knot the game at 7.

Cleveland answered right back with a long touchdown drive of their own to take a 14-7 lead in the game. There’s no shortage of points going up in Cincinnati this afternoon.