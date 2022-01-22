Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Is Ready For Bengals-Titans Playoff Game

In just a few hours, the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Tennessee Titans with a trip to the AFC title game on the line.

2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow lead his Bengals to their first playoff win in over 30 years last weekend. He helped lead Cincinnati to a 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Burrow has been everything the Bengals could have wanted from a No. 1 overall pick and then some. Earlier this season, he set the franchise record for passing yards in a game with 525 against the Baltimore Ravens.

He seems poised to lead the Bengals to success for years to come, but today will be a significant test. The Titans boast a solid defensive front that could cause problems for one of the most-sacked quarterbacks in the league.

Burrow will have a cheering section of his own for today’s game as his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, will there for the game. She’s been a mainstay at Bengals games so far this season.

Even though this game is being played on the road, she wasn’t going to miss it. She posted a photo from before today’s game from Nashville on her Instagram Story.

Here’s a photo of the couple celebrating Burrow’s time at LSU, from Olivia’s Instagram.

Burrow and the Bengals enter Saturday’s contest as 3.5-point underdogs.

Cincinnati and Tennessee kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Who will get the win?