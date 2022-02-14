Look: Joe Burrow’s Mom Goes Viral At The Super Bowl

Just a few weeks ago, the Cincinnati Bengals won their first playoff game in over 30 years.

Now, a few weeks later, they’re up against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. Former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow has led a remarkable turnaround for a team that had the league’s worst record just two seasons ago.

While Cincinnati has won three playoff games and is in the Super Bowl, the team has gotten off to a slow start in just about every game. That’s what happened again tonight as the Rams jumped out to a 13-3 lead.

At one point in the first half, the cameras panned to Joe Burrow’s mom, who was showing her emotion. She wasn’t liking how the first half was going for her son.

Joe Burrow’s mom hit the 😳 face pic.twitter.com/jKskjXcLjl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 14, 2022

Burrow’s mom has to be feeling much better with how the Bengals have performed since falling down 13-3. Cincinnati currently owns a 20-16 lead late in the third quarter.

Can the Bengals hold on?