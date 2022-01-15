Look: Joe Burrow’s Pre-Game Outfit Went Viral

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had quite the pre-game outfit going into Saturday’s playoff game against the Raiders.

He had a space jam logo on the left side of his jacket whole also rocking some stellar shades as he walked into Paul Brown Stadium.

Burrow is looking to lead the Bengals to their first playoff win since 1991. They’ve been to the playoffs numerous times since then and have come close to breaking that streak, but haven’t been able to do it.

This looks to be their best shot yet after they unexpectedly won the AFC North this season. Burrow was the main reason for that after he finished with 4,611 yards passing along with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

His last two games were the two best of his career after he threw for 400+ yards and four touchdowns in both.

They also were wins that got them the AFC North title before he sat out the regular-season finale against the Browns.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.