Look: Joe Burrow’s Pregame Outfit Going Viral Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has always shown the highest level of respect for his teammates. But his most recent pregame outfit has gone viral for what it represents to the team.

Ahead of today’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Burrow was seen with a unique shirt while walking into the stadium. The shirt includes pictures of his top three wide receivers: Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.

Many have argued that Joe Burrow, Chase, Boyd, Higgins and running back Joe Mixon make up the best group of skill players in the NFL. Given that they have a top 10 offense in the league, there’s a strong case to be made.

So it should be no surprise that NFL fans absolutely love Burrow’s outfit. The post is going viral with thousands of likes and shares, and the comments are pretty wholesome too:

Joe Burrow's shirt before kickoff the #Chiefs game include pictures of his WRs Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.pic.twitter.com/ujpAnWFioX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 2, 2022

“Bengals by 30 based off of this and this alone,” one fan predicted in a retweet.

“I love this. All three receivers were heavily involved in Burrow’s massive game last week and all three can have big games again today,” wrote another.

“this seals the deal. bengals win,” a third fan wrote with some confidence.

Joe Burrow has 4,165 passing yards and 30 touchdowns this season. And with two games to go, he can easily set the Bengals’ single-season passing record currently held by Andy Dalton.

To top it all off, the Bengals can win the AFC North today if they win and a few results go their way.

Things are looking good for Cincinnati right now. And not just Burrow’s shirt.