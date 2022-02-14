Look: Joe Burrow’s Reaction To Super Bowl Loss Goes Viral

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions! After a thrilling 23-20 victory, the Rams avenged their Super Bowl loss from four years ago and found a way to take down the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately, when one team wins another team has to lose. Joe Burrow and company looked like they might be en route to a Super Bowl victory until Matthew Stafford and the Rams found a last-minute touchdown.

Following the game, cameras panned to Burrow, who looked dejected and yet determined.

Check it out.

Joe Burrow gave it his all. He’ll be back. pic.twitter.com/Y3RW4dzyMZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022

Entering the season, no one – aside from family members and friends – thought the Bengals would be playing for a Lombardi Trophy. However, the former No. 1 overall pick and company put together an incredible season.

Just a year after tearing his ACL and suffering more significant damage in his knee, Burrow had an MVP-like season. The former LSU star re-united with his former teammate, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and the duo couldn’t be stopped.

They’ll be a force for years to come in the AFC.