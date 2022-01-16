Look: Kirk Herbstreit Sent A Message To The Bengals Tonight

Bengals fan and College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit is ecstatic about his team finally winning a playoff game.

The Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years against the Raiders on Saturday night after stopping them late in the fourth quarter.

Herbstreit put his message out on Twitter and congratulated the team on the victory, plus had a shoutout for the Cincinnati Bearcats as well.

Yesss!!

Congratulations @Bengals on advancing to the next round and winning your 1st playoff game in 31 years!! What a Fall in the Queen City-1st the @GoBearcatsFB to the Playoff and now the Bengals win a playoff game and are still alive! Incredible!! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 16, 2022

The Bengals jumped out to an early double-digit lead and it stayed that way until late in the fourth quarter. The Raiders were given a shot and drove down the field before being stopped at the nine-yard line.

Joe Burrow was dynamite yet again for Cincinnati and showed why he’s the future of the AFC North division. He finished with 244 yards and two touchdowns while completing a touch over 70% of his passes.

Tyler Boyd and CJ Uzomah caught Burrow’s touchdown throws while Ja’Marr Chase finished with 116 yards on nine catches.

The Bengals’ defense also did a stellar job in the second half as they only allowed six points (all in the fourth quarter). Cincinnati’s next opponent will be known after Sunday’s games.