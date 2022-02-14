Look: Michael Thomas’ Tweet About Eli Apple Is Going Viral

Michael Thomas dropped some shade on his former Ohio State and New Orleans Saints teammate Eli Apple during the Super Bowl tonight.

On the Los Angeles Rams’ game-winning drive, Apple was beaten twice near the goal line. On the first play, the Bengals cornerback held Cooper Kupp and was flagged for it, setting up first and goal.

The second time, Apple surrendered a touchdown to Kupp, which put the Rams ahead for good 23-20. After that sequence, Thomas drop a jab on Apple on social media.

“Eli going to Eli,” he wrote.

Eli going to eli — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 14, 2022

By now, it has been well-established that Apple is not a fan of the Saints and their fans, and the feeling is pretty much mutual. We’re not sure if Thomas holds any true animosity toward Apple, but it has been discussed how much he enjoyed bullying him during their time at Ohio State.

Tonight just might have been an extension of that.

Re: Michael Thomas as a competitor Bobby Carpenter says MT almost ruined Eli Apple at OSU, would dominate him on every route and then throw the ball at him after making each catch — then would run over to DC Kerry Coombs and tell him to “recruit a DB that can guard me.” — Curtis Patrick 🥇 (@CPatrickNFL) October 12, 2020

Whatever the explanation for Thomas’ tweet, Saints fans probably loved it.