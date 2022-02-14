Look: Michael Thomas’ Tweet About Eli Apple Is Going Viral

The Spun

Eli Apple on the Cincinnati BengalsNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Cornerback Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates the Bengals 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Michael Thomas dropped some shade on his former Ohio State and New Orleans Saints teammate Eli Apple during the Super Bowl tonight.

On the Los Angeles Rams’ game-winning drive, Apple was beaten twice near the goal line. On the first play, the Bengals cornerback held Cooper Kupp and was flagged for it, setting up first and goal.

The second time, Apple surrendered a touchdown to Kupp, which put the Rams ahead for good 23-20. After that sequence, Thomas drop a jab on Apple on social media.

“Eli going to Eli,” he wrote.

By now, it has been well-established that Apple is not a fan of the Saints and their fans, and the feeling is pretty much mutual. We’re not sure if Thomas holds any true animosity toward Apple, but it has been discussed how much he enjoyed bullying him during their time at Ohio State.

Tonight just might have been an extension of that.

Whatever the explanation for Thomas’ tweet, Saints fans probably loved it.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.