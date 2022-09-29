Look: NFL Coaching Staff Criticized For Lack Of Diversity

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of the stadium during player introductions before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 19, 2004 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 16-13. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

USA Today columnist Nancy Armour turned a lot of heads this Thursday because of her latest piece on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Armour detailed how the Bengals went from having a Black head coach in Marvin Lewis to having the "least-diverse staff" in the NFL.

According to USA Today, non-white coaches make up just 24 percent of the Bengals' staff under Zac Taylor. No other team has less than 30 percent in this department.

It's also being reported that Cincinnati has more than three times as many white coaches as non-white coaches.

For comparison's sake, the Pittsburgh Steelers' non-white coaches outnumber the amount of white coaches they have on their staff.

The Bengals don't believe the latest analysis from USA Today represents the full picture of the franchise.

"This organization and its founders have a long-standing history of supporting diversity in the NFL dating back to 1946 when (team founder) Paul Brown signed Marion Motley and Bill Willis, breaking pro football’s color barrier," the team said.

From USA Today:

The Bengals were so intentional about breaking down barriers for coaches of color that the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a non-profit organization that champions diversity in the NFL, even gave Blackburn an award for the family’s efforts. Now, the Bengals are the worst in the NFL, their staff a reflection of why the league is still struggling with systemic racism in hiring almost two decades after the adoption of the Rooney Rule

This story from Armour is receiving a considerable amount of backlash from NFL fans.

The Bengals will be in action this Thursday evening against the undefeated Miami Dolphins.