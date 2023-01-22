Look: NFL World Reacts To Controversial Ja'Marr Chase Call

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Ja'Marr Chase caught one touchdown pass in the first half today, and he nearly had another.

With the Cincinnati Bengals leading the Buffalo Bills 14-7 late in the second quarter, Chase appeared to make a tremendous catch in the back of the end zone on 3rd-and-goal. The play was ruled a touchdown on the field.

However, upon further review, it was determined Chase did not maintain possession while surviving the ground. The TD was taken off the board, and Cincinnati had to settle for a field goal.

Few things get people talking like the NFL's arcane catch rules. Naturally, Twitter blew up after Chase's touchdown was overruled.

"No NFL rule is dumber than the end zone catch rules where if Chase catches this and takes two steps but then has it knocked out it’s a TD, but because he goes to the ground it’s INC. Either two feet and control is a TD or not," said Locked On Packers' Peter Bukowski.

"Confused at those saying that was a catch," said Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino. "Don't you have to maintain control of the ball when you fall to the ground? Seemed clear Chase didn't."

"I hate the NFL's catch rule," countered Ryan Phillips of The Big Lead. "By all logic, Chase caught it. But because of the weird way the league judges a catch, he didn't. It's so dumb."

"Ja’Marr Chase is so good I would just assume whatever he does is a catch," added former NFL writer Cian Fahey.

Despite this near miss by Chase, the Bengals dominated much of the first half.

They lead the Bills 17-7 at intermission.