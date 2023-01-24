Look: NFL World Reacts To Eli Apple's Announcement

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with fans after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills with a score of 27 to 10. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

On Monday night, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple called out Bills stars Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. He was also accused of mocking Damar Hamlin.

Apple tweeted, "Cancun on 3," along with an emoji making heart hands. That signal has been Hamlin's go-to gesture throughout his recovery process.

As a result, Apple received a ton of backlash from NFL fans for his controversial tweet.

Well, moments ago, Apple issued a statement regarding his previous tweet. He claims he would never take a shot at Hamlin's situation.

"All love thoughts prayers and concerns to @HamlinIsland as he continues to recover from that tragic incident," Apple wrote. "Never would I make light of that scary unfortunate scene. This game is truly a dangerous risk to our bodies mind and spirit. Nothing but love to all my football brothers."

The NFL world is split on this apology from Apple. Some fans believe he's being sincere, whereas others think he's just backtracking.

"The uproar here is so silly," a Bengals fan said. "Diggs the elite receiver probably talked his smack about all he intended to do on Sunday, it didn’t work out as planned so in the time honored tradition of smack talk, Eli delivered the receipts after. And the emoji stuff is just dumb."

"Damn can’t retract the original troll this is just soft. Smfh," a second fan tweeted.

"Copy and pasted this tweet from the pr team," another fan wrote.

Apple will have to turn his attention over to the Bengals' upcoming matchup.

The Bengals will face the Chiefs on Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.