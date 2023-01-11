Look: NFL World Reacts To Ja'Marr Chase's Announcement

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

During this past Sunday's game between the Bengals and Ravens, linebacker Roquan Smith ran into Ja'Marr Chase after a play was over. Clearly, the LSU product had an issue with it.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Chase said there will be "get backs" this Sunday when the Bengals and Ravens meet again.

"We've got something for that," Chase said.

Some fans believe Chase is overreacting to the Ravens' extracurricular activities. Others, meanwhile, expect him to take his frustration out on Baltimore's secondary during Wild Card Weekend.

"Chase didn't like it. You can tell," a Bengals fan said. "Get back on that scoreboard. No need to let it get ugly and they start hurting our guys cuz they going home by hands of Bengals."

"Some guys idea of getting back is reckless penalties," one fan wrote. "Ja’Marr is just going to lay down a stat line on them."

"Everybody tough against a 3rd string qb," a second fan tweeted.

Chase had eight receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown in Week 18.

The Bengals would love a similar performance from Chase this Sunday.