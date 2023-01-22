Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow Pregame Video

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Joe Burrow looked relaxed and ready to go when he arrived at Highmark Stadium earlier today.

Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, the defending AFC champions, are taking on the Buffalo Bills this afternoon for the right to face the Kansas City Chiefs for the conference championship next weekend.

Burrow has been in this spot before on the road in the playoffs, so the circumstances today should not faze him. He looked unbothered as he strolled into the stadium decked out in olive green, orange and black.

"That's my QB right there," said one Bengals fan in response to the clip.

"Cook 'em, Joe," said another.

"That North Face x Gucci collab is [fire]," said MGM's Amy Goodrich.

"Scary hours," another fan said.

"King of the North," another chimed in.

We'll see if Burrow can remain Joe Cool as he duels with Josh Allen this afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS.