Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Pregame Outfit

If Joe Burrow's performance this Thursday night is as electric as his pregame outfit, the Cincinnati Bengals will be in great shape.

Burrow arrived to Paul Brown Stadium with a black floral suit. It didn't take long for his outfit to go viral on social media.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL world loves Burrow's look for Thursday Night Football.

"Bengals by a million," one person said.

"He's not playing like him' but trust me, he sure as hell is HIM," another person wrote.

"Joe Shiesty is in the house," one fan said.

"Dolphins are finished," a second fan said.

After getting off to a rough start this season, Burrow had a bounce-back performance in Week 3. He had 275 passing yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Jets.

If the Bengals can defeat the Dolphins tonight, that would be a great sign that Burrow and Co. are back on the right track.