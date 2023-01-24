Look: NFL World Reacts To The Eli Apple Drama

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Cornerback Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates the Bengals 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is definitely not an elite playmaker, but he is one of the best when it comes to trolling opponents.

Following the Bengals' win over the Bills this past Sunday, the Ohio State product went on Twitter to call out Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

"Someone get them in couples therapy @JoshAllenQB and @stefondiggs I'll pay on God," Apple tweeted.

This post from Apple went viral in just 12 hours.

Apple then tweeted "Cancun on 3." Some fans thought this was a shot at Damar Hamlin. However, that would be a dangerous assumption.

With that said, the NFL world is trying to take Apple's tweets at face value.

"If Eli Apple’s game matched his Twitter swagger dude would be a Hall of Famer," ESPN's Ryan Clark said. "The highest level of pettiness. Lol."

"Eli Apple is my favorite NFL villain," Torrey Smith wrote on Twitter. "He is petty as hell and every single wide receiver hates him. That is hard work."

"Eli Apple was thrown out of NY & was roasted by the media. Traded to N.O & they hated him too, then to Carolina & seemed his career is over after playing 2 games. Now he’s the starting CB on a team in back-to-back AFC titles & now you want him to be quiet? not a chance man," one person tweeted.

Of course, Apple's comments could all backfire if he has a poor performance this Sunday against the Chiefs.

The Bengals and Chiefs will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl.