Look: Old Photo Of Joe Burrow In Chiefs Helmet Going Viral

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wore Chiefs gear as a kid, but that’s no longer the case now that he’s in the NFL.

Burrow’s dad posted a photo of his son in a Chiefs helmet on social media letting everyone know that he used to wear one before saying “Geaux Bengals.”

Joe use to like those shiny red chiefs helmets . Not anymore . Geaux Bengals . pic.twitter.com/dqijN5u9ST — Jimmy Burrow (@CoachBurrow) January 28, 2022

He’ll be trying to lead the Bengals to their first berth in the Super Bowl since 1988 in only his second season in the NFL. Burrow missed a good chunk of last season after he blew out his ACL.

The Bengals have already beaten the Chiefs once this season, though it came in Cincinnati. Burrow had a career day and threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns as the Bengals won on a last-second field goal, 34-31.

This time, the contest will take place at Arrowhead where the Chiefs have only lost one playoff game in the last three seasons.

In Burrow’s first two playoff starts, he has 592 combined passing yards along with two touchdowns and an interception.

If the Bengals win, they’ll get the winner of the 49ers-Rams NFC Championship Game in two weeks. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.