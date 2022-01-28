The Spun

Look: Old Photo Of Joe Burrow In Chiefs Helmet Going Viral

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow points at his helmet with both hands before snapping the ball.CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wore Chiefs gear as a kid, but that’s no longer the case now that he’s in the NFL.

Burrow’s dad posted a photo of his son in a Chiefs helmet on social media letting everyone know that he used to wear one before saying “Geaux Bengals.”

He’ll be trying to lead the Bengals to their first berth in the Super Bowl since 1988 in only his second season in the NFL. Burrow missed a good chunk of last season after he blew out his ACL.

The Bengals have already beaten the Chiefs once this season, though it came in Cincinnati. Burrow had a career day and threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns as the Bengals won on a last-second field goal, 34-31.

This time, the contest will take place at Arrowhead where the Chiefs have only lost one playoff game in the last three seasons.

In Burrow’s first two playoff starts, he has 592 combined passing yards along with two touchdowns and an interception.

If the Bengals win, they’ll get the winner of the 49ers-Rams NFC Championship Game in two weeks. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.

