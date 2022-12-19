Look: Referees Missed Big Penalty In Bucs vs. Bengals Finish

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals just put the finishing touches on a 34-23 win over Tampa Bay, scoring 34 unanswered after falling behind by three scores late in the first half.

On the Bengals' final possession, the team faced 4th-and-inches at the Buccaneers' 20-yard line with 2:32 remaining. Cincinnati wound up converting because of an offsides penalty on Tampa's Akiem Hicks.

As it turns out, CBS announcers and former quarterback Tony Romo though Bengals QB Joe Burrow got a way with a false start and should have been flagged instead of Hicks.

Take a look:

While Bengals fans are claiming Burrow was merely trying to send a man in motion, but Romo wasn't buying it. He thought the third-year star simply dropped his foot back too early and should have been called for it.

To be fair, even if the refs did call that on Burrow, Cincinnati still probably would have won. They would have been able to try a 42-yard field goal to go up 13, and if that missed, would still have been up 10 with a little over two minutes remaining.

We'll see if anyone confirms that the refs missed the call here or not.