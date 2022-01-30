Look: Refs Might’ve Made A Huge Mistake On The Final Drive

The Bengals may have won fair and square against the Chiefs, but they also looked to get a big break on the game-winning drive.

On a long Joe Mixon run, he appeared to go down by himself and wasn’t touched while dropping the ball. The Chiefs then recovered but the officials didn’t seem to notice.

Head coach Andy Reid then called the officials over to discuss something as it looked like he wanted to challenge the play.

At first, it looked like he wanted to challenge for illegal formation but he potentially wanted to challenge for a fumble.

I don't think it was illegal formation Reid wanted to challenge – I think Mixon was never touched down, and the Chiefs look to be the first team to recover the ball. #NFL pic.twitter.com/6ocs6h9OlY — Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) January 30, 2022

Reid wasn’t allowed to challenge the play as all reviews come from the booth.

After that run, Evan McPherson kicked the game-winning field goal to send the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988.

For the Chiefs, they come up short for the second straight year after winning the Super Bowl in 2020.

It’ll be interesting to see what Reid says about this play to the media in his post-game press conference.