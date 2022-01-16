Look: Rex Ryan Names The NFL’s “Next Tom Brady”

ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan knows who the next Tom Brady will be in the NFL moving forward.

He spoke about the Bengals win over the Raiders on Sunday Morning’s NFL Countdown and thinks that Joe Burrow is going to be a Brady clone.

“To me, you wanna see the next Tom Brady? You’re looking at him right here,” Ryan said. “You know what, it’s not too big for him. The Bengals haven’t been there. This kid has. He’s won a National Championship, won the Heisman Trophy, he’s a great draft pick for a local kid, he could care less who he plays, and to me that’s Tom Brady.”

"You want to see the next Tom Brady? You're looking at him right here." —Rex Ryan on Joe Burrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/E7tu32ir03 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 16, 2022

Burrow was stellar again for the Bengals on Saturday night as he guided them to their first playoff win in 31 years. He finished with 244 yards and two touchdowns while completing 24-of-34 of his passes.

Both touchdown passes came in the first half as the Bengals’ defense did their job in the second half. They only allowed six points and stopped the Raiders offense with less than 30 seconds remaining.

Cincinnati’s next opponent will be determined after Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs game but rest assured, Burrow gives his team a shot against anyone.