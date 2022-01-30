Look: Sean Payton’s Tweet About Joe Burrow Is Going Viral

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is spending part of his first weekend away from the NFL watching Joe Burrow in the AFC Championship Game.

One might think if Payton were to compare Burrow to someone, it would be another star NFL quarterback because of his stellar on-field play. But Payton was focused on Burrow’s looks this afternoon.

On Twitter, he asked if the Cincinnati Bengals standout looked like he could be a member of the hit television show Peaky Blinders.

Me or is @JoeyB a member of @ThePeakyBlinder ? — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) January 30, 2022

With his haircut, we could see how Burrow might be able to pass for a member of the Peaky Blinders gang on the show.

Maybe Payton has a point.

While he might look like a fictitious English gangster facially, Burrow has flashed like an absolute superstar with his play this afternoon. He’s helped lead the Bengals back from a 21-3 deficit to take a 24-21 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Get to CBS for the ending.