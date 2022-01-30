The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Sean Payton’s Tweet About Joe Burrow Is Going Viral

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the fieldCINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is spending part of his first weekend away from the NFL watching Joe Burrow in the AFC Championship Game.

One might think if Payton were to compare Burrow to someone, it would be another star NFL quarterback because of his stellar on-field play. But Payton was focused on Burrow’s looks this afternoon.

On Twitter, he asked if the Cincinnati Bengals standout looked like he could be a member of the hit television show Peaky Blinders.

With his haircut, we could see how Burrow might be able to pass for a member of the Peaky Blinders gang on the show.

Maybe Payton has a point.

While he might look like a fictitious English gangster facially, Burrow has flashed like an absolute superstar with his play this afternoon. He’s helped lead the Bengals back from a 21-3 deficit to take a 24-21 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Get to CBS for the ending.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.