Look: Tom Brady, Joe Burrow Postgame Handshake Goes Viral

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Following the Bengals' win over the Buccaneers on Sunday night, Joe Burrow and Tom Brady had a brief interaction at midfield.

Over the past few weeks, we've seen players turn into fans when they shake hands with Brady. That wasn't the case for Burrow.

The former No. 1 overall pick looked as cool as a cucumber when Brady embraced him on Sunday.

Kay Adams talked about Burrow's postgame handshake on her "Up & Adams" show this week. She said the star quarterback of the Bengals "cannot not look cool."

Burrow was being compared to Brady prior to the Bengals-Buccaneers game. He managed to downplay those comparisons.

"He's Tom and I'm Joe," Burrow told reporters.

There's no question that Burrow has one of the best demeanors in the league. Let's also not forget that he's a flat-out superstar.

Burrow will enter Week 16 of the season with 3,885 passing yards and 31 touchdowns. At this point, he's a legit MVP candidate.