Marcellus Wiley: Joe Burrow Can “Edge Out” Tom Brady

Joe Burrow has all the potential to be the next great NFL quarterback, there’s no doubt about it. On the other hand, some of the comments being made about the former No. 1 overall pick are a bit premature.

For example, FOX Sports’ Marcellus Wiley compared Burrow to Tom Brady on Friday afternoon’s episode of Speak For Yourself.

“I’ma say it because I played against Tom Brady in his early years. In his first two seasons, Joe Burrow is better than Tom Brady was at that same stage,” Wiley said. “Look, they may at the same stage have the same amount of rings. At the same time, Brady had that one year to sit, watch, and then get his opportunity. Joe Burrow hit the ground running, although he got injured that same year.”

Wiley then made a bold declaration about Burrow’s future in the NFL.

“Not only is this a good comparison, it looks like Burrow can edge him [Brady] out,” Wiley added.

The first comment wasn’t that bold. In terms of production, Burrow had better numbers in Year 2 than Brady did.

However, it’s way too early to start saying Burrow can edge out Brady when it comes to their legacies. Brady just wrapped up a career that includes seven Super Bowl rings and five Super Bowl MVPs.

Burrow could earn his first-ever Super Bowl ring next Sunday when the Bengals take on the Rams. And yet, he’d still be six behind Brady.