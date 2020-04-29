Matthew Berry Names 4 Fantasy QBs He ‘Loves’ After The NFL Draft

Once the 2020 NFL Draft comes to an end, the majority of rosters around the league are set for the regular season. With that being said, it’s time to look at which quarterbacks received the most help from this year’s draft.

ESPN fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry usually updates his positional rankings for next season after every major event. It only made sense for him to revise his thoughts on the top quarterbacks in the NFL this week.

The first quarterback Berry said he “loves” after the draft is Dak Prescott. After all, the front office landed former Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round. He was by far the best player available on the board at that spot.

Second on the list for Berry is none other than Tom Brady. Not only does he have playmakers around him in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski, the future Hall of Famer now has a potential-packed offensive tackle protecting him in Tristan Wirfs.

Here are the four quarterbacks that Berry “loves” for next season, via ESPN:

Dak Prescott

Tom Brady

Joe Burrow

Drew Lock

Joe Burrow should have his ups and downs as a rookie quarterback in the NFL. He should also have plenty of options to distribute the football to, such as Tyler Boyd, A.J. Green, Tee Higgins and John Ross.

Out of all the quarterbacks on Berry’s list, the most interesting name has to be Drew Lock. The front office did an incredible job loading up on skill players, as they added KJ Hamler, Jerry Jeudy and Albert Okwuegbunam in the draft.

Which quarterbacks do you love heading into the next season?