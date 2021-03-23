Mel Kiper Has The Bengals Giving Joe Burrow A Huge Weapon

Joe Burrow’s rookie season was cut short this past fall due to a torn ACL. That injury led to countless fans begging for the Cincinnati Bengals to address their issues on the offensive line.

Cincinnati recently made a significant addition to its offensive line, signing Riley Reiff in free agency. However, the front office might have to consider taking another offensive tackle in the NFL Draft, especially if Penei Sewell from Oregon is available.

Sewell is by far the highest-graded offensive linemen in this year’s class. Although he’d immediately provide a boost to the Bengals’ protection for Burrow, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has the team going in a different direction with the fifth overall pick.

Kiper’s latest mock has Cincinnati taking Florida tight end Kyle Pitts in the first round. He explained the logic behind this move on ESPN’s Get Up.

“He’s an incredible player who is going to give you something you can’t get in the second or third round,” Kiper said. “You can get a really good receiver in the second or third round this year or any draft. Are you ever going to find another Kyle Pitts? No you’re not.”

Pitts would give the Bengals an incredible weapon capable of taking the pressure off Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.

During the 2020 season, Pitts had 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. He might just be the best tight end prospect since Vernon Davis back in 2006.