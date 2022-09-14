Micah Parsons Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Extremely Clear

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 15: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals gets off a first half pass in front of defensive end Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow coughed the ball up four times in the Cincinnati Bengals' season opener, three times in the first half alone.

However, Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is not expecting Burrow to be as giving this weekend.

“I’m not expecting the same Joe Burrow as last week," Parsons told reporters on Wednesday. "I don’t think anybody should expect the same player.

“I’m not banking on Joe Burrow to make the same mistakes.”

Despite his turnover struggles, Burrow managed to throw for over 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His second scoring pass, which came on the final play of regulation, should have won the game, but Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick forced overtime by blocking the ensuing extra point.

"Just take what the defense gives me. Don't try to force it," Burrow said today when asked how he can improve from last week's mistakes.

Burrow was also able to help put the Bengals in position for a game-winning field goal attempt in overtime, but Evan McPherson's kick was wide after a poor snap. The Steelers would go on to win 23-20 on a Chris Boswell field goal.

Cincinnati will look for its first win against the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.