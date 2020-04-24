Michael Thomas Sends A Cool Message To Joe Burrow

It’s official – Joe Burrow is heading to the Bengals. Saints WR Michael Thomas sent an awesome message to the 2019 Heisman winner following Thursday night’s draft.

Thomas followed Burrow’s LSU career closely as both played in the state of Louisiana the past few years. The two will now be competitors in the NFL – but the Saints WR couldn’t be happier for the former LSU QB despite the new competition. The two spent some time at Ohio State together, as well.

“My boy Joe you deserve it all man,” Thomas wrote on Twitter. “Really whether the storm like a G. Love you.”

Thomas is clearly thrilled for and has a solid relationship with Burrow. Check out his tweet for the former LSU QB below:

My boy Joe @Joe_Burrow10 you deserve it all man. Really weathered the storm like a G. Love you 🖤 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) April 24, 2020

Thomas followed Burrow’s collegiate career closely, specifically the 2019 season. For good reason, too. Burrow’s Heisman-winning senior year was historic.

The former LSU QB is just the second QB to win the national championship, Heisman Trophy and become the first overall NFL Draft pick all in the same calendar year. Now, he heads to the NFL where he’ll attempt to turn things around in Cincinnati. Burrow will be replacing veteran QB Andy Dalton this season.

As for Thomas, he’ll be watching closely to see who the Saints draft in the first round with the No. 24 overall pick.