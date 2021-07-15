Mike Greenberg Reveals Bold NFL Wide Receiver Prediction

Earlier this week, ESPN released its top 10 rankings for wide receivers heading into the 2021 season. This inspired the Get Up crew to make a few predictions for next year’s list.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be a top-10 player at his position by the end of next season. Mike Greenberg, meanwhile, is banking on a rookie to take the league by storm this fall.

Greenberg is confident that Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase will light up the NFL in his first season.

“I’m going to go in an entirely different direction,” Greenberg said. “Mike Tannenbaum, you took Justin Jefferson. He was the second-best player on his own college team a couple of years ago behind Ja’Marr Chase, the rookie, who that year at the age of 19 become the only college receiver ever with 20 touchdowns and 20 yards per catch in any season.

“Did I mention that he was 19 years old when he did that? The world has forgotten how good he is because he opted out of last season, but he’s going to be spectacular. He’s reunited with his college quarterback, and I think Ja’Marr Chase is going to hit the league by storm.”

.@Espngreeny is predicting that Ja'Marr Chase will be a top five WR in the NFL by this time next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/yIBFUxt7Lv — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 14, 2021

Chase’s chemistry with Joe Burrow could play a huge factor this season.

“We can look at each other and already know what we’re thinking,” Chase said. “I just knew it. I just know sometimes. I had a feeling.”

NFL fans, do you think Ja’Marr Chase will be a top-10 wideout after this season is all said and done?