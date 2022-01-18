Mike Vrabel Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ja’Marr Chase

Over the weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals put their 31-year playoff victory drought to bed with a 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

With the win, the Bengals punched their ticket into the next round. Their opponent? The No. 1 seed in the AFC – the Tennessee Titans.

The two teams didn’t meet during the regular season so familiarity will be difficult to come by. However, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is hoping one of his defensive backs’ familiarity with Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Defensive back Kristian Fulton and Chase played together for the LSU Tigers during their collegiate career. Will Fulton’s time with Chase on the same team in college help during the playoffs?

Vrabel certainly hopes so.

“I hope so…That’s all I’ve got,” he said.

Chase, although just a rookie, is already one of the best wide receivers in the league. During his rookie campaign, he racked up 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season.

In his very first playoff game, he kept that momentum rolling with nine receptions for 116 yards against the Raiders.

Kristian Fulton could be in for a long day.