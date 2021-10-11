More Details Emerge From Joe Burrow’s Hospital Visit

More details have emerged on Joe Burrow’s gruesome throat injury he suffered against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Burrow was taken to the hospital because of a throat contusion following the Bengals’ crushing overtime loss to the Packers.

“Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to a local hospital on Sunday for a possible throat contusion, a team spokesperson said,” wrote Bengals reporter Ben Baby, via ESPN.com. “Burrow was transported following the Bengals’ 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.”

Perhaps what’s most remarkable is Burrow apparently played most of the game with the injury. He put the Bengals in a position to win the game during overtime, but kicker Evan McPherson missed a potential game-winner slightly to the left. The Packers went onto win the game 25-22.

The good news is that Burrow’s hospital visit was reportedly just “cautionary,” per NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Source classified Joe Burrow's hospital visit for throat contusion as precautionary. Wasn't major concern among the team post-game. Coach Zac Taylor will address media today but the feeling as of now is he'll be fine. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 11, 2021

We’ll discover more on Joe Burrow’s injury when Bengals head coach Zac Taylor meets with the media later today.

Burrow was impressive against the Packers on Sunday afternoon. He completed 26 of his 38 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns with two picks. One of those picks happened in overtime, but Packers kicker Mason Crosby wound up missing a field goal just moments later, giving the ball back to Burrow and the Bengals in the process.

A Bengals’ field-goal miss gave the Packers another chance late in overtime. Crosby redeemed himself after an awful day with a game-winning kick. Burrow and the Bengals are now 3-2 on the season.

There’s hope the second-year quarterback will be available to play this coming Sunday against the Detroit Lions. We’ll probably find out later this afternoon.