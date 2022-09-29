Mother Of NFL Player Admits She Hid Cancer Diagnosis

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Paul Brown Stadium during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 7, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tyler Barrick/Getty Images)

As Jeff Gunter was preparing for the NFL Draft, his mother, Jennifer Gunter, was battling Large B Cell Lymphoma. However, he was not aware of her health problems.

Jennifer went through six rounds of chemotherapy and 17 radiation treatments without telling her son about it. That's because she didn't want him to stop working towards his dream of making the NFL.

"He will stop what he's doing. He will come home," she said, via WCPO 9. "He's so close. Like, he's right there."

Fast forward to April, and the Cincinnati Bengals selected Gunter in the seventh round of the draft.

During training camp, Gunter confronted his mother about her situation. She finally told him about her battle with cancer.

Before the last preseason game of the year, Gunter and his mother had a heartwarming exchange about his journey.

"I just told her, 'Hey, I don't think this will be the last one, but if it is, I just want to say thank you for bringing me here, like, being a part of it pushed me farther than I thought I could go, just for being there for me,'" Gunter said. "And I said, 'We got one more show guaranteed together, and I'm gonna enjoy every second of it.' And I just wanted to let her know, like, everything you do is appreciated. And if this is the last one, let it be the best one."

Gunter ended up making Cincinnati's 53-man roster. He has received seven snaps on defense and 37 snaps on special teams through the first three games of the regular season.

With the Bengals set to play this Thursday evening, Gunter will try to make his mother proud - again.