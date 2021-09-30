On Thursday afternoon a new study looked at and ranked every NFL owner on a series of factors to determine the best – and the worst.

Bonus Finder posed a simple question.

“For billionaires and entrepreneurs, football ownership is seen as an attractive investment opportunity,” the study said. “But while the new owners can expect impressive returns on investments, what benefit does the club and its fans get to enjoy?”



To find the answer to the question, Bonus Finder looked at a few different indicators like stadium facilities, team investment, average active cash, super bowl wins, stadium relocations and more.

But which team had the worst NFL owner? According to the study, that dubious honor belongs to Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown.

Here’s a look at the bottom five:

28. Mark Davis – Las Vegas Raiders 29. Amy Adams Strunk – Tennessee Titans 30. Jimmy and Dee Haslam – Cleveland Browns 31. Shahid Khan – Jacksonville Jaguars 32. Mike Brown – Cincinnati Bengals

It’s difficult to argue with the list considering how bad a few of these teams have been in recent years.

Thankfully for the Raiders and the Browns, those two teams appear to be on the right track. Even Mike Brown’s Bengals are off to a 2-1 start to the 2021 season.