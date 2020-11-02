NFL Analyst Makes Bold Claim About Joe Burrow’s Rookie Season

Through eight games, Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has been well worth the investment of the No. 1 overall pick.

One week after nearly leading his team to a win over the rival Cleveland Browns, Burrow helped Cincinnati shock the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The budding star threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-20 win.

Without question, Bengals fans should feel good about the future with Burrow. His rookie season has been so good that NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager thinks he could wind up in the Pro Bowl.

This morning, Schrager outlined his argument for including Burrow in the postseason showcase in his first year.

“You get three quarterbacks from each conference and you might want to put Burrow in the Pro Bowl this year,” Schrager said. “He’s that good. He wins games single-handedly with this team on his back. He’s on pace right now for 4,500 passing yards, that’d be the most ever by a rookie. He’s on pace for 442 completions, that would be by far the most ever by a rookie, and the Bengals play really good football. “They’ve lost a lot of tough, close games here. Bengals are in these games, they’re 2-5-1 and Burrow is most importantly a pleasure to watch. He’s watchable he’s fun. When the Red Zone goes to Joe Burrow, you’re not like, ‘Oh, get it off this game.’ I love everything about Joe Burrow and right now I think he might be a top three quarterback in the conference.”

"I love everything about @JoeyB and right now he might be a top 3 QB in the conference." – @PSchrags 📺: @gmfb | @Bengals pic.twitter.com/K57vDpmf8J — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 2, 2020

A top-three quarterback in the AFC? Well, Burrow is third in the NFL in passing yards, trailing only Matt Ryan and Patrick Mahomes. His 11 touchdown passes are only 21st in the league, but some of that has to do with his supporting cast.

We still would not put Burrow above Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Ryan Tannehill and Josh Allen for the Pro Bowl right now, but things can change by the end of the year.

Then again, it doesn’t technically matter, since there won’t actually be a Pro Bowl this winter, though the rosters will still be announced.