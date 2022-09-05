NFL Analyst Reveals Closest Quarterback Comparison To Tom Brady

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) turns to hand the ball off during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In his second NFL season, Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl against the Rams.

In his second NFL season, Joe Burrow led his team, the Cincinnati Bengals, to the Super Bowl, also against the Rams. Pretty wild coincidence, even if Burrow's team lost the big game while Brady's team won it years ago.

Veteran NFL writer Albert Breer doesn't think the similarities between the two quarterbacks end there either. Breer wrote a lengthy feature on Burrow for Sports Illustrated's MMQB, and he teased its release on Twitter by comparing Burrow to Brady.

"I've said for a while now that Joe Burrow is the closest comp to Tom Brady I've seen come into the league since I started covering the NFL in 2005," Breer said. "Hopefully, this story does the job of illustrating why I think that."

Of course, it's almost insane to compare any QB to Tom Brady, given all that Brady has accomplished in his career. One thing that Burrow has over TB12 already though is the fact he entered the league with lofty expectations as the No. 1 overall pick.

He's delivered on them so far. All that is left is to actually win a Super Bowl, something Brady has done a time or seven.