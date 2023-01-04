NFL Announces Decision On Bengals-Ravens Game

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Bengals were unable to finish their Week 17 showdown with the Bills due to a scary situation involving Damar Hamlin. He collapsed on the field after a routine collision with Tee Higgins.

There's still no word on the Bills-Bengals game from Monday night. All we do know is that it won't resume this week.

That being said, the Bengals will have to shift their focus over to the Ravens. They'll square off this weekend in a pivotal AFC North matchup.

Last time these two teams met, the Ravens won 19-17. Lamar Jackson had 174 passing yards, 58 rushing yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Since then, the Bengals have owned a 9-1 record. Joe Burrow has been a legitimate MVP candidate during that stretch.

A win on Sunday would lock up the division for the Bengals.

The Bengals and Ravens will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.