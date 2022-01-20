NFL Broadcaster Ruled Out For Saturday’s Playoff Game

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis were scheduled to be in the broadcast booth for CBS this Saturday. Unfortunately, one of them will not be able to call this weekend’s playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans.

CBS announced that Davis is out due to COVID-19 protocols. As a result, Trent Green will be Eagle’s partner for the Bengals-Titans game.

This is a tough break for Davis, who signed on to be a color commentator for CBS during the 2020 offseason.

Davis and Eagle have been really good together in the booth. With that said, some fans will probably miss hearing that duo this weekend.

NFL fans will most likely have to wait until next season to see Davis and Eagle in the broadcast booth for CBS.

Unless there’s a drastic change to the network’s schedule, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the AFC Championship next weekend.

As for this weekend’s game, the Bengals and Titans will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.