NFL Called Out For Leaving 1 Player Out Of ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

Cincinnati Bengals legend Ken Riley felt the NFL Hall of Fame voters failed to recognize him as deserving of enshrinement following his playing career.

Unfortunately, it appears that the league slighted him in death as well. When the NFL unveiled its annual “In Memoriam” segment at last night’s honors presentation, Riley was not featured.

The three-time All-Pro passed away on June 7, 2020 due to a heart attack. Riley spent all 15 seasons of his NFL career with the Bengals from 1969-83, and the team called out the league today for omitting him from its tribute.

“We are extremely disappointed Ken Riley was not featured in the “In Memoriam” segment during last night’s NFL Honors,” the Bengals wrote on Twitter. “Ken left a great impact on the Bengals and the NFL. His legacy deserves to be honored among the greatest to ever play the game.”

Riley finished his career with 65 interceptions, five of which he returned for touchdowns. Riley intercepted five or more passes in a season seven times and also finished with 18 fumble recoveries.

Overall, he seems like he would have been more than deserving of being included in last night’s memorial video.