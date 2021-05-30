NFL.com Has Very ‘Bold’ Prediction For The Bengals

There are always bold predictions to be made before any NFL season. But NFL.com’s Adam Schein had a particularly bold prediction about the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a recent column of nine bold predictions for the 2021 season, Schein predicted that the Cincinnati Bengals will have more wins than the rival Pittsburgh Steelers this year. Schein argued that between the Bengals’ rising stars, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger getting older, and the Steelers tough schedule, the Pittsburgh should struggle while Cincinnati thrives.

“All in all, I think the arrow is pointing up in Cincy. Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh…” Schein concluded about the Bengals. When it came to the Steelers he wrote, “The Steelers still have a Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger, but he’s not Benjamin Button. Now 39 years old, Big Ben clearly hit a wall down the stretch last year. So did Pittsburgh. From 11-0 to first-round playoff exit. And I don’t see the trend reversing for the better in 2021.”

That certainly is bold. The last time the Bengals had more wins than the Steelers in a season was 2015. Since then, the Bengals have endured five straight losing seasons while the Steelers have made the playoffs three times.

.@AdamSchein's bold predictions for 2021 season: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott wins another rushing titlehttps://t.co/NEGzwZ8fpi pic.twitter.com/lDixk5kyUr — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 27, 2021

The Cincinnati Bengals were getting historically good production out of rookie quarterback Joe Burrow last year before he suffered a season-ending injury. With the Bengals adding more weapons this offseason, they should be better than 4-11-1 in 2021.

As for the Steelers, they started the season 11-0 before losing four of their last five regular season games. They were then stunned in the playoffs by the rival Cleveland Browns.

Maybe both teams will be better or both teams will be worse. But it will definitely be something if the Steelers finish below the Bengals. That could get people cut or fired.